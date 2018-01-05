Róisín Meets Podcast: Starting the year with self-compassion

You don’t have to rearrange your whole life in January, but it’s not a bad time to take stock, says mindfulness teacher and Irish Times columnist Padraig O’Morain.

On the latest Róisín Meets podcast, he joins Róisín Ingle for his annual mindfulness slot to look back at 2017 and determine how to move forward from a year marked by Harvey Weinstein and revelations of sexual assault.

The Mindfulness on the Go author talks about self-compassion, or kindfulness, and why it’s important to be kind to the person you are now, not the future, more successful you.

And, as many people attempt a “dry January”, O’Morain reminds us that it’s OK to fail sometimes.

