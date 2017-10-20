Róisín Meets Podcast: ‘I hoped to become a dad this year, not a widower’

Róisín Ingle speaks to Mark Earley about the sudden-death of his wife Liane Deasy

Updated: about an hour ago
Jennifer Ryan

Mark Earley with his wife Liane Deasy.

Mark Earley with his wife Liane Deasy.

 

On Thursday April 20th 2017, Mark Earley’s life changed completely.

His wife, Liane Deasy, died suddenly in her sleep at their home in Glasthule in Co. Dublin, from nocturnal epilepsy. He was away in Australia at the time.

Soon after Liane’s death, Mark began a blog called There Are Words, which he says is an attempt for him to understand her death, to share his grieving process and to find something positive in such a tragedy.

“There’s been a lot of unexpected positives from it. For one, my friends and family know pretty much exactly where I’m at,” he told Róisín Ingle, on the latest Róisín Meets podcast.

Liane loved sea swimming and Mark has found solace in it since her death.

“Again, like the blog, it started having unexpected benefits. You can’t really concentrate on anything else except the cold. It’s a complete physical reset,” he said.

Also on the podcast, Mark talks about Liane and the kind of person she was, how the loss of her is still very raw and what he does to try and get through it.

Between now and April 20th 2018 Mark will be looking to take part in or organise fundraising events to support the work of Epilepsy Ireland. He has raised more than €16,500 so far this year and you can find out more at therearewords.com.

Subscribe to Róisín Ingle’s weekly podcast:
Apple            
Android         
Stitcher         

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.