Róisín Meets podcast: Charlie Landsborough, on his ‘almost famous’ moments

The singer tells Róisín Ingle about beating bad luck to find fame in his 50s

Jennifer Ryan

Charlie Landsborough: spent two months behind bars when he was 18

After his mother died when he was 12, Charlie Landsborough went off the rails and embraced a life of petty crime, spending two months behind bars when he was 18.

He learned his lesson, however, and turned his life by embracing music, though he wouldn’t find fame until much later in life.

Listen to Róisín Meets

An appearance on RTÉ’s Kenny Live in 1995 launched his career in Ireland, making his song What Colour is the Wind a hit and knocking Garth Brooks off the top of the Irish charts.

On the latest Róisín Meets podcast, Landsborough speaks to Róisín Ingle about his almost famous moments with The Beatles and Roy Orbison. He also talks about spirituality, booze and why he is glad he didn’t find fame until his 50s.

You can find all our podcasts on www.irishtimes.com/podcasts. Subscribe to Róisín Ingle’s weekly podcast: on Apple, on Android or on Stitcher

