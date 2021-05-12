Róisín Ingle: I watch as teenage boys hunt teenage girls at Howth Junction

In the 42-second CCTV video I saw on Twitter, a video I can’t stop watching, several teenage girls are rushing to catch a Dart that has just arrived on the platform at Howth Junction in Dublin.

One of the teenage girls, who has long brown hair, pushes the button to open the train door but not all the doors are opening. She realises she must rush ahead further down the platform to find a door that will open and hopefully let her on. Now other teenage girls with long hair appear, running, trying to board the train. It’s mundane enough, the beginning of it anyway, this 42-second CCTV video that I can’t stop watching.