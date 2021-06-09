Róisín Ingle: I don’t normally drink pints in the morning. But this is a special day

Two pieces of toasted white bread on a side plate. Golden stripes from the grill. No-frills filling. Melted cheese. Ham. Lift open the bread and add a few smears from the small, bright-yellow sachet of English mustard. Accept no substitutes.

Take a sip from a freshly poured pint of Guinness. A pint of Guinness in an actual glass. Outside Grogan’s pub on the corner of Castle Market and South William Street in Dublin at 10.30am on the June-bank-holiday morning. Plastic chairs and tables on green AstroTurf.