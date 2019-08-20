Pub staff film themselves pouring Conor McGregor’s whiskey down toilet

Staff in an Irish bar in Florida have filmed themselves pouring Conor McGregor’s whiskey down the toilet after a video appeared of the Crumlin-born MMA fighter allegedly punching a man in a Dublin pub.

The incident occurred on April 6th in the Marble Arch Bar, Drimnagh, when a group of men were present.

While the incident occurred just over four months ago, a video which appears to have been shot on CCTV in the pub has emerged now. It was published on the US website TMZ.com.

The owner of the Salty Shamrock, Sean Rice, criticised McGregor’s alleged behaviour while his staff poured the whiskey into the toilet with a picture of McGregor on it.

Rice tells his staff to get the Proper 12 whiskey into the toilet because “that’s where McGregor’s whiskey belongs now, the scumbag lowlife”.

In the video Rice vows to never sell the whiskey again.

In an accompanying message on the Salty Shamrock page, Rice wrote the Dublin-born fighter was “not a true representative of the Irish people.”

The full post reads: “Official Notice; Due to the recent cowardly and appalling behavior of the so-called Irish professional fighter Conor Mc Gregor, the Salty Shamrock Irish Pub will no longer carry his product nor associate its business with his name. We will discard his whiskey in a fashion thats only fitting to his behavior.

“I challenge every Irish bar owner to do the same! He is not a true representative of the Irish people.” [sic]

Meanwhile, the Garda has made no comment on the footage of the alleged assault, saying it does not comment on any named individuals.

At the time of the alleged punch in April, a statement from the Garda confirmed “an incident” in a pub in Drimnagh on April 6th was being investigated.

That statement offered no further information and made no reference to the identity of any alleged assailant or any alleged victim.

In reply to queries from The Irish Times , the Garda said the investigation arising from the April 6th incident was currently “ongoing”.