Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Dublin

The duke and duchess of Sussex are coming to Ireland, Kensington Palace has announced. The couple will visit Dublin on July 10th and 11th, making a mini-moon pit stop in the Republic.

Harry and Meghan “are looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future”, the palace tweeted.

The pair have yet to say what they’ll do while they’re in Ireland, but if they follow in the footsteps of previous celebrity visitors they could cycle unnoticed in the Phoenix Park, like Beyoncé, or go bowling, like Bruce Springsteen. But if they go to Temple Bar the duchess will have to mind her ankles on its cobbles.

Tourism Ireland said the visit will be be a “wonderful opportunity to showcase Dublin and Ireland to a huge audience of prospective holidaymakers.”