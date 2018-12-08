‘Porking in Dundrum is like the Battle of the Bastards from ‘Game of Thrones’’
Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: We are surrounded by empty spaces but neither of us are giving up this one
'The old dear texts her mates and cancels – hilarious – supper? I text Sorcha and tell her that I won’t be home tonight and tomorrow doesn’t look promising either.'
It’s, like, three weeks until Christmas and in Dundrum Town Centre the competition for porking spaces is like the Battle of the Bastards from Game of Thrones.
No one has quite chopped anyone else’s head off yet but there’s a lot of people using their cor horns to express their anger and it’s easy to see how this could go full Winterfell at any moment.