People of colour in Ireland: Share your experiences

As Black Lives Matter protests continue, we want to hear your stories

Updated: 29 minutes ago

The Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin on Saturday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis has prompted protests against racism around the world, including in Ireland. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that“even though we may not have police brutality in Ireland … We do have racism.” Young people of colour growing up in Ireland were “not treated always as though they are as Irish as the rest of us,” he said. “Black lives matter, but also black feelings matter too.”

He said the next government should focus on “rooting out” racism, and look at why the country did not have higher proportions of ethnic minorities in senior positions. “We don’t see many black or brown judges, or in the Dáil I’m the only one I think at the moment, don’t see many presenters on TV for example, and that needs to change,” he said.

The Irish Times would like to hear from black people and people of colour in Ireland about their personal experiences of growing up, living and working in this country, and your experiences of identity and racism.

You can share your stories and views using this form. A photograph is optional.

A selection of responses may be published in The Irish Times.

We would like to publish your name with your piece, but if you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission.

If you are reading this in the app, please click here to access the form.

Thank you.

