‘People never bought an item for the asking price be it a cooker or a cow'

Bargaining and the secret of marital harmony

Kathleen Forde

The bargain dressing table that contains the secret of marital harmony.

The bargain dressing table that contains the secret of marital harmony.

 

Traditional fair days in rural Ireland were one of the most vivid images of our custom of bargaining. But this custom also applied to shops and other services. People never bought an item for the asking price, be it a coat, a cooker or a cow. The transaction was far more complex as buyer and seller had to strike a bargain. Anyone found not to do so was regarded as rather naive in their local community.

Bargaining usually involved much to-ing and fro-ing, the buyer appearing shocked and incredible at the high price being charged and the seller lavishing extravagant praise on the worth of the item for sale. Such an interchange could last a long time, depending on how badly each person wanted to do business. Then gradually the asking price came down and the buying price went up until a fair compromise was reached, without either person losing face, the seller claiming he was giving it away and the buyer claiming that he would be bankrupt.

In the 1960s my parents were in a second hand furniture shop in Ballina, Co Mayo bargaining over a dressing table, or rather my father was doing the bargaining, as my mother did not hold the purse strings. The pair had narrowed down the price to £6 and £5. But my father would not budge and walked out of the shop. This was another tactic and if the seller was still interested, he called the buyer back and they split the price.

As my father showed no signs of coming back, my mother got worried that there would be no deal. She had only one pound. So quietly she said to the seller if I give you one pound and we say nothing to himself, you call him back and he gives you £5, do we have a deal? Certainly, replied the seller. So my father was called back and told he could have the item for £5. And everyone was happy.

Later on, my mother had to endure my father’s boasting: “Didn’t I tell you I’d get it for a fiver?” That dressing table still serves many useful purposes in our family and contains within it the “secret” of traditional matrimonial harmony.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.