Pantos, plays, fairgrounds and skating: your guide to holiday events

DUBLIN

Alice in Wonderland

Dame Stuffy tumbles down the rabbit hole with Alice in this local panto.

Axis, Ballymun Jan 3-27 €10 01-8832100 axis-ballymun.ie

Beauty and the Beast

Sixty minutes of panto pandemonium directed by Geoff O’Keefe.

Mill Theatre, Dundrum Until Jan 6 €14/€16 01-2969340 milltheatre.ie

Robin Hood

TheatreworX take on the timeless tale of Sherwood Forest’s goodies and baddies.

The Helix, Dublin City University, Glasnevin Until Jan 20 €24/€28 01-7007000 thehelix.ie

Polly and the Magic Lamp

With Rory Cowan, Ryan Andrews and Jake Carter

Olympia Theatre, Dame St Until Jan 6 €26/€34 0818-719330 ticketmaster.ie

The Snow Queen

Will the Snow Queen freeze the fun out of Christmas? Oh no she won’t . . .

Gaiety Theatre, South King St Until Jan 20 01-6486029/0818-719388 gaietytheatre.ie

Snow White

Alan Hughes returns as Sammy Sausages, regular interlocutor in the Cheerios panto. With Joe Duffy as the Magic Mirror.

Tivoli Theatre Until Jan 17 €15/€30 01-4544472 tivoli.ie

Jack and the Beanstalk

A giant of a panto, with Sorcha Furlong and Enya Martin.

Civic Theatre, Tallaght Until Jan 7 €14/€16 01-4627477 civictheatre.ie

The Wizard of Oz

Dorothy gets a companion for her journey through Oz: Dame Stuffy. Panto with a local twist.

Axis, Ballymun Jan 4 €11 01-8832100 axis-ballymun.ie

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt

Musical adaptation of the classic picture-book by Michael Rosen.

Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire Until Jan 30 €17.50 01-2312929 paviliontheatre.ie

The Wizard of Oz

Festival Production’s annual Christmas show, directed by and starring Tony Finnegan.

National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Tce Until Jan 3 €29/€32/€36, 01-4170000 nch.ie

Fossett’s Circus

Dublin’s only Christmas circus.

Tallaght Stadium Until Jan 6 €10-€18 fossettscircus.com

Les Misérables

Big-budget spectacle touring from the West End.

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Until Jan 12 From €21 01-6777770 bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

GALWAY

Sleeping Beauty

The Renmore Players celebrate 40 years in the panto business.

Townhall Theatre, Galway Until Jan 13 €18/€16 091-569777 tht.ie

KERRY

Sleeping Beauty

George McMahon and Aoibheann McCaul star in Ireland’s only professional touring panto.

INEC, Killarney Jan 3-5 €25 064-6671555 inec.ie

CORK

Cinderella

Go to the ball with Zoe Talbot and Ross McLeod, who star as Cinderella and her Handsome Prince.

Everyman Palace, MacCurtain St Until Jan 13 €28, 021-4501673 everymancork.com

Aladdin

The Genie brings extra magic to this long-running Cork spectacular.

Cork Opera House, Emmet Pl Until Jan 20 €27.50/€33/€35 021-4270022 corkoperahouse.ie

DERRY

Peter Pan

Panto with a triple “P”.

Millennium Forum, Derry Until Dec 30 £12.50/£19.50 048-71264455 millenniumforum.co.uk

EVENTS ON ICE

CORK

Cork on Ice

Skate with Santa or join the Penguin Club.

Mahon Point Shopping Centre Until Jan 27 €11/€13 0818-919807 iceskating.ie

DUBLIN

Dundrum on Ice

The ice rink in the Dundrum Town Centre is an energetic alternative to shopping.

Dundrum Town Centre Until Jan 13 €13/€14 01-5242101 dundrumonice.ie

I-Skate at the RDS

Part of the Winter Funderland experience, Ireland’s largest outdoor rink draws big crowds over the festive period.

RDS, Simmonscourt, Ballsbridge Until Jan 14 €13/€12, 01-4853045 winterfunderland.ie

Swords on Ice

Opposite Wrights Cafe Bar, behind the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Swords.

Until Jan 6 €11/€12 01-5242322 swordsonice.ie

Ice Skating at Blanchardstown

This ice rink is in Millennium Park, next to the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Until Jan 20 €11/€13 0818-919807 iceskating.ie

Winter Funderland

Christmas market and fairground attractions.

Until Jan 13 winterfunderland.ie