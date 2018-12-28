Pantos, plays, fairgrounds and skating: your guide to holiday events

Christmas Day is over, but there is still plenty to do with children before school restarts

Winter Funderland is at the RDS in Dublin until January 13th. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Winter Funderland is at the RDS in Dublin until January 13th. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

 

DUBLIN

Alice in Wonderland
Dame Stuffy tumbles down the rabbit hole with Alice in this local panto.
Axis, Ballymun Jan 3-27 €10 01-8832100 axis-ballymun.ie

Beauty and the Beast
Sixty minutes of panto pandemonium directed by Geoff O’Keefe.
Mill Theatre, Dundrum Until Jan 6 €14/€16 01-2969340 milltheatre.ie

Robin Hood
TheatreworX take on the timeless tale of Sherwood Forest’s goodies and baddies.
The Helix, Dublin City University, Glasnevin Until Jan 20 €24/€28 01-7007000 thehelix.ie

Polly and the Magic Lamp
With Rory Cowan, Ryan Andrews and Jake Carter
Olympia Theatre, Dame St Until Jan 6 €26/€34 0818-719330 ticketmaster.ie

The Snow Queen
Will the Snow Queen freeze the fun out of Christmas? Oh no she won’t . . .
Gaiety Theatre, South King St Until Jan 20 01-6486029/0818-719388 gaietytheatre.ie

Snow White
Alan Hughes returns as Sammy Sausages, regular interlocutor in the Cheerios panto. With Joe Duffy as the Magic Mirror.
Tivoli Theatre Until Jan 17 €15/€30 01-4544472 tivoli.ie

Jack and the Beanstalk
A giant of a panto, with Sorcha Furlong and Enya Martin.
Civic Theatre, Tallaght Until Jan 7 €14/€16 01-4627477 civictheatre.ie

The Wizard of Oz
Dorothy gets a companion for her journey through Oz: Dame Stuffy. Panto with a local twist.
Axis, Ballymun Jan 4 €11 01-8832100 axis-ballymun.ie

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt
Musical adaptation of the classic picture-book by Michael Rosen.
Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire Until Jan 30 €17.50 01-2312929 paviliontheatre.ie

The Wizard of Oz
Festival Production’s annual Christmas show, directed by and starring Tony Finnegan.
National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Tce Until Jan 3 €29/€32/€36, 01-4170000 nch.ie

Fossett’s Circus
Dublin’s only Christmas circus.
Tallaght Stadium Until Jan 6 €10-€18 fossettscircus.com

Les Misérables
Big-budget spectacle touring from the West End.
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Until Jan 12 From €21 01-6777770 bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

GALWAY

Sleeping Beauty
The Renmore Players celebrate 40 years in the panto business.
Townhall Theatre, Galway Until Jan 13 €18/€16 091-569777 tht.ie

KERRY

Sleeping Beauty
George McMahon and Aoibheann McCaul star in Ireland’s only professional touring panto.
INEC, Killarney Jan 3-5 €25 064-6671555 inec.ie

CORK

Cinderella
Go to the ball with Zoe Talbot and Ross McLeod, who star as Cinderella and her Handsome Prince.
Everyman Palace, MacCurtain St Until Jan 13 €28, 021-4501673 everymancork.com

Aladdin
The Genie brings extra magic to this long-running Cork spectacular.
Cork Opera House, Emmet Pl Until Jan 20 €27.50/€33/€35 021-4270022 corkoperahouse.ie

DERRY

Peter Pan
Panto with a triple “P”.
Millennium Forum, Derry Until Dec 30 £12.50/£19.50 048-71264455 millenniumforum.co.uk

EVENTS ON ICE

CORK

Cork on Ice
Skate with Santa or join the Penguin Club.
Mahon Point Shopping Centre Until Jan 27 €11/€13 0818-919807 iceskating.ie

DUBLIN

Dundrum on Ice
The ice rink in the Dundrum Town Centre is an energetic alternative to shopping.
Dundrum Town Centre Until Jan 13 €13/€14 01-5242101 dundrumonice.ie

I-Skate at the RDS
Part of the Winter Funderland experience, Ireland’s largest outdoor rink draws big crowds over the festive period.
RDS, Simmonscourt, Ballsbridge Until Jan 14 €13/€12, 01-4853045 winterfunderland.ie

Swords on Ice
Opposite Wrights Cafe Bar, behind the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Swords.
Until Jan 6 €11/€12 01-5242322 swordsonice.ie

Ice Skating at Blanchardstown
This ice rink is in Millennium Park, next to the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.
Until Jan 20 €11/€13 0818-919807 iceskating.ie

Winter Funderland
Christmas market and fairground attractions.
Until Jan 13 winterfunderland.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.