Pantos, plays, fairgrounds and skating: your guide to holiday events
Christmas Day is over, but there is still plenty to do with children before school restarts
Winter Funderland is at the RDS in Dublin until January 13th. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
DUBLIN
Alice in Wonderland
Dame Stuffy tumbles down the rabbit hole with Alice in this local panto.
Axis, Ballymun Jan 3-27 €10 01-8832100 axis-ballymun.ie
Beauty and the Beast
Sixty minutes of panto pandemonium directed by Geoff O’Keefe.
Mill Theatre, Dundrum Until Jan 6 €14/€16 01-2969340 milltheatre.ie
Robin Hood
TheatreworX take on the timeless tale of Sherwood Forest’s goodies and baddies.
The Helix, Dublin City University, Glasnevin Until Jan 20 €24/€28 01-7007000 thehelix.ie
Polly and the Magic Lamp
With Rory Cowan, Ryan Andrews and Jake Carter
Olympia Theatre, Dame St Until Jan 6 €26/€34 0818-719330 ticketmaster.ie
The Snow Queen
Will the Snow Queen freeze the fun out of Christmas? Oh no she won’t . . .
Gaiety Theatre, South King St Until Jan 20 01-6486029/0818-719388 gaietytheatre.ie
Snow White
Alan Hughes returns as Sammy Sausages, regular interlocutor in the Cheerios panto. With Joe Duffy as the Magic Mirror.
Tivoli Theatre Until Jan 17 €15/€30 01-4544472 tivoli.ie
Jack and the Beanstalk
A giant of a panto, with Sorcha Furlong and Enya Martin.
Civic Theatre, Tallaght Until Jan 7 €14/€16 01-4627477 civictheatre.ie
The Wizard of Oz
Dorothy gets a companion for her journey through Oz: Dame Stuffy. Panto with a local twist.
Axis, Ballymun Jan 4 €11 01-8832100 axis-ballymun.ie
We’re Going on a Bear Hunt
Musical adaptation of the classic picture-book by Michael Rosen.
Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire Until Jan 30 €17.50 01-2312929 paviliontheatre.ie
The Wizard of Oz
Festival Production’s annual Christmas show, directed by and starring Tony Finnegan.
National Concert Hall, Earlsfort Tce Until Jan 3 €29/€32/€36, 01-4170000 nch.ie
Fossett’s Circus
Dublin’s only Christmas circus.
Tallaght Stadium Until Jan 6 €10-€18 fossettscircus.com
Les Misérables
Big-budget spectacle touring from the West End.
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Until Jan 12 From €21 01-6777770 bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
GALWAY
Sleeping Beauty
The Renmore Players celebrate 40 years in the panto business.
Townhall Theatre, Galway Until Jan 13 €18/€16 091-569777 tht.ie
KERRY
Sleeping Beauty
George McMahon and Aoibheann McCaul star in Ireland’s only professional touring panto.
INEC, Killarney Jan 3-5 €25 064-6671555 inec.ie
CORK
Cinderella
Go to the ball with Zoe Talbot and Ross McLeod, who star as Cinderella and her Handsome Prince.
Everyman Palace, MacCurtain St Until Jan 13 €28, 021-4501673 everymancork.com
Aladdin
The Genie brings extra magic to this long-running Cork spectacular.
Cork Opera House, Emmet Pl Until Jan 20 €27.50/€33/€35 021-4270022 corkoperahouse.ie
DERRY
Peter Pan
Panto with a triple “P”.
Millennium Forum, Derry Until Dec 30 £12.50/£19.50 048-71264455 millenniumforum.co.uk
EVENTS ON ICE
CORK
Cork on Ice
Skate with Santa or join the Penguin Club.
Mahon Point Shopping Centre Until Jan 27 €11/€13 0818-919807 iceskating.ie
DUBLIN
Dundrum on Ice
The ice rink in the Dundrum Town Centre is an energetic alternative to shopping.
Dundrum Town Centre Until Jan 13 €13/€14 01-5242101 dundrumonice.ie
I-Skate at the RDS
Part of the Winter Funderland experience, Ireland’s largest outdoor rink draws big crowds over the festive period.
RDS, Simmonscourt, Ballsbridge Until Jan 14 €13/€12, 01-4853045 winterfunderland.ie
Swords on Ice
Opposite Wrights Cafe Bar, behind the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Swords.
Until Jan 6 €11/€12 01-5242322 swordsonice.ie
Ice Skating at Blanchardstown
This ice rink is in Millennium Park, next to the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.
Until Jan 20 €11/€13 0818-919807 iceskating.ie
Winter Funderland
Christmas market and fairground attractions.
Until Jan 13 winterfunderland.ie