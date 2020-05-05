Many people over the age of 70 will be emerging from their “cocoons” today as the recommendation that they stay at home at all times is adjusted to allow for outings with appropriate social distancing.

If you are over-70, The Irish Times would like to hear from you. Where did you go on your first journey out, and how did it feel? Why did you choose that particular destination? How have you managed with the cocooning period? Are you relieved it is over? Perhaps you have been disregarding the recommendations before today, or all along? Are you concerned about the virus, and what measures are you taking while out and about to minimise risk?

Over-70s: Tell us about emerging from your ‘cocoons’ today

You can share your experiences and views using this form. If you have a photograph of yourself (perhaps out on your walk today), please attach it if you wish.

A selection of responses may be published on irishtimes.com.

Thank you.