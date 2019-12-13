One year my mother decided to rear turkeys for Christmas. We made a fortune

We acquired our first car in the 1950s, a new black Morris Minor AHI 717, which brought us right through our childhood and beyond. In fact it was in our family for 14 years.

The engine was still perfect but the body was wearing thin when it eventually had to go, but the memories will never fade.

The first important trip I remember vividly was my First Communion Day. There were many more enjoyable outings, regular trips to Tramore, carnivals, picnics to mention but a few.

It wasn’t just the pleasure outings our beloved Minor was used for. The day we got the hitch on was the day she really started to earn her keep. Pigs and calves were ferried to marts near and far. However, as any farmer will verify, income can vary from one season to the next.

Our mother was always planning and plotting to help the finances. To ensure they would be full and plenty for Christmas, she decided to rear turkeys for the Christmas market. My most cherished memory is the first time we went to the turkey market.

Banter

We set out bright and early on that cold December day with her stock in the brand new trailer and a few in the boot. Business was slow at first but the banter between the traders was optimistic. It wasn’t too long before things really started to pick up. In fact it got so busy we could have sold as many more and to increase our excitement prices were at a premium.

I had the job of taking care of the cash while Mother weighed her turkeys as one satisfied customer after another left with their Christmas dinner under their arm wishing us season’s greetings. We were so thrilled with all our stock sold and a bag full of money, we hitched up the trailer and headed for home.

Mother could not contain her curiosity about the day’s takings until we got home so we stopped half way to count the profits.

I can’t recall the exact amount but it exceeded all expectations and Christmas was looking good. Our beloved Morris Minor played no small part in this adventure and many more in the years to follow.