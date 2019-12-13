One year my mother decided to rear turkeys for Christmas. We made a fortune

Family Fortunes: We left the Christmas market thrilled and with a bag full of money

Mary Cleary

‘I had the job of taking care of the cash while Mother weighed her turkeys.’ Photo: iStock

‘I had the job of taking care of the cash while Mother weighed her turkeys.’ Photo: iStock

 

We acquired our first car in the 1950s, a new black Morris Minor AHI 717, which brought us right through our childhood and beyond. In fact it was in our family for 14 years.

The engine was still perfect but the body was wearing thin when it eventually had to go, but the memories will never fade.

The first important trip I remember vividly was my First Communion Day. There were many more enjoyable outings, regular trips to Tramore, carnivals, picnics to mention but a few.

It wasn’t just the pleasure outings our beloved Minor was used for. The day we got the hitch on was the day she really started to earn her keep. Pigs and calves were ferried to marts near and far. However, as any farmer will verify, income can vary from one season to the next.

Our mother was always planning and plotting to help the finances. To ensure they would be full and plenty for Christmas, she decided to rear turkeys for the Christmas market. My most cherished memory is the first time we went to the turkey market.

Banter

We set out bright and early on that cold December day with her stock in the brand new trailer and a few in the boot. Business was slow at first but the banter between the traders was optimistic. It wasn’t too long before things really started to pick up. In fact it got so busy we could have sold as many more and to increase our excitement prices were at a premium.

I had the job of taking care of the cash while Mother weighed her turkeys as one satisfied customer after another left with their Christmas dinner under their arm wishing us season’s greetings. We were so thrilled with all our stock sold and a bag full of money, we hitched up the trailer and headed for home.

Mother could not contain her curiosity about the day’s takings until we got home so we stopped half way to count the profits.

I can’t recall the exact amount but it exceeded all expectations and Christmas was looking good. Our beloved Morris Minor played no small part in this adventure and many more in the years to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.