My mother, busy raising nine children, always made time to make gooseberry jam

There must have been cool, rainy jam-making days but in my memory the gooseberry jam day was always warm and sunny

Máirín O’Malley

“The prepared gooseberries and water were tipped into a large aluminium saucepan and gradually softened to a syrupy pulp.”

“The prepared gooseberries and water were tipped into a large aluminium saucepan and gradually softened to a syrupy pulp.”

 

I had a ‘madeleine moment’ recently when I bit into a scone and homemade gooseberry jam. The smell, the taste, the colour and consistency were all perfect. In an instant, I was back in the small kitchen of our home in Dublin more than 50 years ago.

My mother, busy rearing nine children, did not make a lot of jam or other preserves, but every summer, when the gooseberries were in season, she made jam. There must have been cool, rainy jam-making days but in my memory the gooseberry jam day was always warm and sunny.

As we didn’t have any fruit bushes in our back garden, she watched and waited until our local greengrocer, Dan, got them in. Then, 4lb of green gooseberries had to be topped and tailed. This was the tedious part, but the tantalising promise of the finished product kept us going as we helped our mam with the task.

Then, the prepared gooseberries and water were tipped into a large aluminium saucepan and gradually softened to a syrupy pulp. Four pounds of sugar were added and brought slowly to the boil while the sugar dissolved, all the time being stirred by Mam in the by-now hot and steamy kitchen.

As the jam bubbled away on the hob of the small Jackson electric cooker, the rich aroma filled the kitchen and the house, whetting our appetites and adding to my growing feeling of anticipation. To test its readiness, Mam placed a teaspoon of jam on a saucer and put it on the windowsill to cool slightly, before running a finger through it. If it wrinkled and shrivelled it was ready, if not, it needed to boil another while. I thought this took for ever.

Finally, the jam was taken off the hob and left to cool before being ladled into a big earthenware jar and some pre-heated jam-jars, then covered with small rounds of cellophane. The jars lined up on the kitchen table seemed to taunt us. I longed to taste it, but we had to wait until it set, but we usually managed to persuade Mam to let us have some the following day. Those jars of jam were never labelled or dated. There was no need. In that busy house, the jam didn’t last too long, but while it did we smothered it onto our bread and scones and tasted a bit of homemade heaven.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.