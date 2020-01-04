‘My kids are as likely to avail of a third-level education as I am a Leap Cord’
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly: Everyone keeps asking what happened to Hoss O'Carroll-Kelly at Leopardstown?
I suddenly heard the old man calling me. He was going, ‘Kicker! Kicker! Over here!’ and I spotted him and Hennessy, dressed up like a pair of tools in their matching camel hair coats and hats.
Everyone keeps asking me what happened – as in, what happened to the famous Hoss O’Carroll-Kelly, who led the Blackrock College mount, Orthurian Fame, by 10 lengths in the Corncrake Hurdle at Leopardstown on Stephen Zuzz Day and yet somehow failed to win?
The answer is simple – we were cheated.