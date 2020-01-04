‘My kids are as likely to avail of a third-level education as I am a Leap Cord’

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly: Everyone keeps asking what happened to Hoss O'Carroll-Kelly at Leopardstown?

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

I suddenly heard the old man calling me. He was going, ‘Kicker! Kicker! Over here!’ and I spotted him and Hennessy, dressed up like a pair of tools in their matching camel hair coats and hats.

I suddenly heard the old man calling me. He was going, ‘Kicker! Kicker! Over here!’ and I spotted him and Hennessy, dressed up like a pair of tools in their matching camel hair coats and hats.

Everyone keeps asking me what happened – as in, what happened to the famous Hoss O’Carroll-Kelly, who led the Blackrock College mount, Orthurian Fame, by 10 lengths in the Corncrake Hurdle at Leopardstown on Stephen Zuzz Day and yet somehow failed to win?

The answer is simple – we were cheated.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.