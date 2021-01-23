My first year as an ex-TD: ‘I looked for jobs, but I didn’t make the grade’
Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, Ruth Coppinger and Noel Rock on losing their Dáil seats in 2020
Former TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran says he has spent recent months fishing and ‘doing up an old cruiser boat’ and is seeking to get a taxi driver licence again. Photograph: Tom Honan
Losing a job at any time is a hard pill to swallow. Doing so in the weeks before a pandemic closes down much of the country, and wider world, is harder again.
This was the case for 35 TDs who did not retain their Dáil seats in February’s general election, many of whom have had to reassess their plans for life entirely.