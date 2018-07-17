Model breastfeeds daughter on Sports Illustrated swimsuit runway

Model Mara Martin walked down the Sports Illustrated swimsuit runway breastfeeding her daughter on Sunday.

The model took to Instagram to express her disbelief at being featured in headlines over it.

“I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day,” she wrote.

The model took to the catwalk in Miami, Florida on Sunday wearing a gold bikini and holding her daughter to her chest.

Ms Martin was one of the 16 finalists chosen to take part in Miami Swim Week.

“My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see,” Ms Martin wrote on Instagram.

Her photograph has been featured across several publications around the world since Sunday.