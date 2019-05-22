Michael Harding: Some people claimed the hawthorn bush smelled of sex
But there is something terribly tender in the white bush that lifts my heart every year
“In the old days people found the hawthorn forbidding. Some folks wouldn’t tolerate its white flowers in the house during May” Photograph: istock
I was in a hotel in Blanchardstown recently for the first time since I had a heart attack there last winter.
I got a room on the same floor and it was a pleasure to walk across the foyer and saunter into the very lift from which I had previously been taken out on a stretcher.