Meghan Markle is far from a feminist icon
Opinion: 'Suits' actor quit her career to marry into one of the world’s most patriarchal institutions
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding. File photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Apparently Meghan Markle, now Mrs Harry Windsor, is the “most talked about woman of the summer”. Apparently there’s “something about her”. Apparently she’s a dazzling, sparkling, charming feminist icon.
There was huge excitement in Dublin this week about her visit, with her new husband Prince Harry, on their first foreign trip as the newly-wed Duke and Duchess of Sussex.