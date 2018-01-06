‘Like a finely tuned athlete, I lay out my meal prep for the Netflix marathon’

Every week Dominique McMullan tries something different. This week: binge-watching an entire series in one day

Dominique McMullan

“Episode seven and my bum is becoming worryingly numb.” Photograph: iStock

“Episode seven and my bum is becoming worryingly numb.” Photograph: iStock

 

This week I binge-watched an entire series on Netflix in a day. I really fell on the sword for you guys with this one.

I have to admit, I looked forward to this for weeks. This time of year I mostly find myself longing to hibernate under couch blankets, so this was a great excuse. I clear my calendar for the day and make sure my favourite cosy socks are clean. I go to bed on time to prepare for the early start; I have to make sure to fit the whole series in. I pick Friends from College as it looks light-hearted and not too long.

Like a finely tuned athlete, I lay out my meal prep the evening before. I buy microwave popcorn and a selection of dips. On waking, it feels like Christmas morning. I have six hours of guilt-free horizontal entertainment ahead of me (minds out of the gutter please).

I construct a nest of blankets on the couch and turn the heating up to full (don’t judge me, I’ve crap circulation). I settle in with morning eggs and coffee. The opening sex scene feels a bit jarring. The show is about a 40-something group of friends struggling with “adulting”. At 11am in the morning, propped up in a nest of blankets eating microwave popcorn and sipping hot chocolate, I can’t relate at all.

Bathroom break

One episode in and I’m delighted with myself. A bathroom break in episode two sees me make a dash into the cold hall. Four episodes in and I’m twitchy but this is slowed by a cheese toastie. Episode six and I’m reaching for my phone a lot, double screening like a restless teenager. I’m jumping between Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and even checking my email. It’s a desperate state of affairs when work emails are entertainment.

Despite the distraction though, I’m really relating to the characters. I’ve started talking to the TV (“Of course he’d say that”). I feel very invested in the plot line (am I experiencing Stockholm syndrome in the comfort on my own living room?) Episode seven and my bum is becoming worryingly numb. I squeeze alternate cheeks to try and rectify this.

Once the end comes, it’s an inevitable anti-climax. Spoiler alert: they break up. I make dinner and talk to myself in an American accent. The room feels very quiet. I look forward to seeing real people the next day.

Do you have suggestions for what Dominique should try next? Email your ideas to dmcmullan@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.