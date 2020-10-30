Kim Kardashian’s father appears in hologram for birthday present

Robert Kardashian shows as ‘special surprise from heaven’ from husband Kanye West

The hologram of Robert Kardashian received by Kim Kardashian West for her birthday from husband Kanye West. Photograph: Twitter

The hologram of Robert Kardashian received by Kim Kardashian West for her birthday from husband Kanye West. Photograph: Twitter

 

Six years on from her Paper magazine cover shoot, Kim Kardashian West’s ability to break the internet remains unrivalled. Just one day after a string of 40th birthday tweets led the reality star to instant meme-ification, she has wrestled back her narrative by sharing another birthday-related message.

One from beyond the grave.

As a birthday gift, her husband, musician Kanye West, arranged for “a special surprise from heaven” – a birthday message from her late father Robert Kardashian, who rose to fame as one of OJ Simpson’s defence attorneys delivered in holograph form.

“I am a proud Armenian father,” the holograph says in the message, referencing Kardashian West’s heritage and her ongoing efforts to draw attention to the struggles of Armenian people.

The hologram also expresses pride in Kardashian West’s decision to become a lawyer “and carry on my legacy”. In a humble nod to West, the hologram refers to her husband as the “most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world” and early in the video dances to the Barry Mann song Who Put the Bomp.

Robert Kardashian is not the only departed celebrity to be resurrected in holograph form. Tupac Shakur, Amy Winehouse and Ronald Reagan have all received similar treatments – albeit for live performances and museum exhibitions rather than as birthday gifts.

These projections are not technically holograms but instead rely on an optical illusion, first discovered in the 19th century called Pepper’s Ghost to create the appearance of a three-dimensional image. True hologram technology is still far from any commercial application.

A production company named Kaleida has claimed responsibility for the “holographic resurrection” of Kardashian. According to their website, the project was displayed in Tahiti, confirming the “secret” location of Kardashian-West’s 40th birthday party.

The company specialises in a a very thin gauze called Holonet, which is likely how the effect was achieved.

In 2012 MTV reported that the development of the Tupac hologram cost between $100,000 and $400,000. However, as Deepfake technology improves, manipulating the visage and voice of dead people is likely to have become significantly cheaper.

Although they do not advertise their rates online, there is another existing service, Artistry In Motion, that creates “holograms” of dead people for “high-wealth clientele”. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.