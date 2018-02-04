Jessica Chastain, Katie Taylor film and Britney get the thumbs up

This week we’re not much liking Valentine cheesiness, ‘Three Billboard’ and Luas announcements
Actor Jessica Chastain negotiated more money for Octavia Spencer and herself. Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Actor Jessica Chastain negotiated more money for Octavia Spencer and herself. Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

 

What’s Hot

Krispy Kreme Opening a drive thru in Blanchardstown in Dublin

Katie Upcoming feature-length documentary on Katie Taylor

Britney Coming to the 3Arena in August. Break out those low-rise jeans

Reusable bottles BYO-water, get discounts with a KeepCup. Just stop buying plastic

Giant scarves The key item for blustery February

Eathos overnight oats The hotly contested porridge wars may in fact be won by Eathos’ spiced plum concoction

Jessica Chastain After a story emerged about how she negotiated more money for her and Octavia Spencer, suspicions are confirmed that Chazzer is an absolute sounder

What’s Not

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Many cinema-goers are scratching their heads at Martin McDonagh’s disjointed, tonally dodgy film

Luas announcements The constant alerts over the speakers pretty much amounts to noise pollution

Casey Affleck Made the wise decision to pull out of presenting duties at the Oscars

Valentine cheesiness Free us from this Hallmark hell

Justin Timberlake Britney may be flying high but her former partner in crime’s Supplies is laughably bad

Good Friday house parties With the pubs open, the siege-like tradition of house parties will surely peter out

Hotel saturation Build homes, not rooms

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.