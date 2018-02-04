Jessica Chastain, Katie Taylor film and Britney get the thumbs up
This week we’re not much liking Valentine cheesiness, ‘Three Billboard’ and Luas announcements
Actor Jessica Chastain negotiated more money for Octavia Spencer and herself. Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
What’s Hot
Krispy Kreme Opening a drive thru in Blanchardstown in Dublin
Katie Upcoming feature-length documentary on Katie Taylor
Britney Coming to the 3Arena in August. Break out those low-rise jeans
Reusable bottles BYO-water, get discounts with a KeepCup. Just stop buying plastic
Giant scarves The key item for blustery February
Eathos overnight oats The hotly contested porridge wars may in fact be won by Eathos’ spiced plum concoction
Jessica Chastain After a story emerged about how she negotiated more money for her and Octavia Spencer, suspicions are confirmed that Chazzer is an absolute sounder
What’s Not
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Many cinema-goers are scratching their heads at Martin McDonagh’s disjointed, tonally dodgy film
Luas announcements The constant alerts over the speakers pretty much amounts to noise pollution
Casey Affleck Made the wise decision to pull out of presenting duties at the Oscars
Valentine cheesiness Free us from this Hallmark hell
Justin Timberlake Britney may be flying high but her former partner in crime’s Supplies is laughably bad
Good Friday house parties With the pubs open, the siege-like tradition of house parties will surely peter out
Hotel saturation Build homes, not rooms