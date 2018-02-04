Jessica Chastain, Katie Taylor film and Britney get the thumbs up

What’s Hot

Krispy Kreme Opening a drive thru in Blanchardstown in Dublin

Katie Upcoming feature-length documentary on Katie Taylor

Britney Coming to the 3Arena in August. Break out those low-rise jeans

Reusable bottles BYO-water, get discounts with a KeepCup. Just stop buying plastic

Giant scarves The key item for blustery February

Eathos overnight oats The hotly contested porridge wars may in fact be won by Eathos’ spiced plum concoction

Jessica Chastain After a story emerged about how she negotiated more money for her and Octavia Spencer, suspicions are confirmed that Chazzer is an absolute sounder

What’s Not

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Many cinema-goers are scratching their heads at Martin McDonagh’s disjointed, tonally dodgy film

Luas announcements The constant alerts over the speakers pretty much amounts to noise pollution

Casey Affleck Made the wise decision to pull out of presenting duties at the Oscars

Valentine cheesiness Free us from this Hallmark hell

Justin Timberlake Britney may be flying high but her former partner in crime’s Supplies is laughably bad

Good Friday house parties With the pubs open, the siege-like tradition of house parties will surely peter out

Hotel saturation Build homes, not rooms