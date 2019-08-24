The letter writer was annoyed. She was from the United States, and now living in Kinsale. She was writing to The Irish Times to raise the issue of the “much neglected aspect of the harm inflicted on innocent bystanders” by cigarette smoke.

Smoking, she informed readers, was banned in hospital waiting rooms in the US. Not only that, she added archly, “my husband and I ask our friends (all reasonable people) not to smoke in our house”.