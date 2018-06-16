Jennifer O'Connell: Creepy, Actually: Romcoms mistake harassment for romance
Is it time we looked with a more critical eye on the stories we tell about falling in love
Jennifer Aniston and Steve Zahn in Management: “Boy Wants Girl, Girl Doesn’t Want Boy, Boy Harasses Girl, Boy Gets Girl”
There is a scene in Love Actually where Keira Knightley’s character is happily watching TV with her husband of just a few weeks, when the doorbell rings. She goes downstairs and there is her husband’s best friend, putting his finger to his lips, and holding up cards which instruct her to lie to her husband about who’s at the door, and culminate in the message “without hope or agenda” that he loves her. “To me, you are perfect,” the cards read. Isn’t it sweet? Sad? Romantic? Well, no. When you really think about it, it isn’t love, actually, so much as creepy, actually.