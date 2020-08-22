Jay Bourke: ‘The last recession, it changed everybody’

Critics and past creditors of the talented publican-restaurateur ‘could fill a small bar’

Colm Keena

Jay Bourke: ‘I am a very lucky man.’ Photograph: Collins

Jay Bourke: ‘I am a very lucky man.’ Photograph: Collins

“Berlin D2 came up on Saturday, and then later his name came up as the man involved in it, and it was like, ‘Ah f**k, here we go again’.”

The speaker is a senior figure in the Dublin pub sector, speaking off the record about when he discovered that Jay Bourke – Jonathan Paget Bourke – was associated with Berlin D2, the establishment that burst into the news last weekend courtesy of a social media video clip.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.