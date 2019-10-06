Is it okay not to orgasm? My friends think I’m enduring bad sex
Ask Roe: I have sex with my husband when I’m not turned on. Are they right?
Dear Roe,
I’m a 34 year old woman and I have been with my husband for eight years. I still have a lot of single friends and love them dearly, and consider myself sex-positive. But I find myself feeling a bit alienated by their conversations about sex and the singular focus on orgasms and pleasure above all.