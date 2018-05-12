Irish cycling accidents: a graphical guide

Cycling is growing in popularity but accident rates are rising. Where, when and why do they happen?

This guide to the 15 deaths in 2017 show that nearly half of fatal bike crashes in 2017 occurred on a Sunday. And most of them were during daylight hours.

Editor's note: Two of the deaths occurred on Fridays

These charts show that cycling fatalities have fallen since the 1990s, but non-fatal incidents have risen sharply.

Dublin accounts for most incidents, but they occur all over the country.