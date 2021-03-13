‘I urge you all – standing here, in the People’s Pork – to remove your masks!’
Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: Mask-off in Dún Laoghaire as the old man leads an anti-lockdown march
Illustration: Alan Clarke
The People’s Pork in Dún Laoghaire is rammers and there’s, like, a definite tension in the air? You can see that even the Gords are nervous.
I can hear drunken shouts of, “Why don’t you fock off back down the country?” like my old dear in the restaurant in Brown Thomas every December 8th. “You sprout-eating clods!”