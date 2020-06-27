‘I’m the same as you. I hate it when other people are good at stuff that I’m not good at’

Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: Honor plots revenge for Ross after his rugby chat gets hijacked

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

‘Christian’s campervan is storting to dominate my twice-weekly rugby analysis nights with the goys on Zoom’

‘Christian’s campervan is storting to dominate my twice-weekly rugby analysis nights with the goys on Zoom’

The only thing Christian can talk about these days is this, like, camper van that he’s been doing up. It’s been, like, his lockdown project? Yeah, no, he taught himself plumbing, woodworking and metalworking skills – I’m saying all of this literally – and now the subject is storting to dominate my twice-weekly rugby analysis nights with the goys on Zoom.

As in, I’ll be halfway through giving my opinion about, say, the 10 players I would have loved to have played with, or the 10 players I’d love to deck, when Christian will suddenly try to hijack the conversation by telling us something about his – again, literally? – camper van.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.