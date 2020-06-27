‘I’m the same as you. I hate it when other people are good at stuff that I’m not good at’

The only thing Christian can talk about these days is this, like, camper van that he’s been doing up. It’s been, like, his lockdown project? Yeah, no, he taught himself plumbing, woodworking and metalworking skills – I’m saying all of this literally – and now the subject is storting to dominate my twice-weekly rugby analysis nights with the goys on Zoom.

As in, I’ll be halfway through giving my opinion about, say, the 10 players I would have loved to have played with, or the 10 players I’d love to deck, when Christian will suddenly try to hijack the conversation by telling us something about his – again, literally? – camper van.