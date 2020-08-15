‘I’m going to ask you something,’ Sorcha goes, ‘Have you two been sleeping together?’
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly: ‘I suspected there was something going on. I have a sixth sense for this’
I put the key in the door, then into the house I go. I drop the cases in the hallway, then I tip down to the kitchen with the intention of grabbing a beer
‘That’s the last time we’re ever doing anything together as a family!” Sorcha goes.
And Honor’s like, “Good!” as she slams the cor door. “I can’t believe you’d bring us somewhere with shit WiFi! I should sue you for child neglect!”