‘I’m going to ask you something,’ Sorcha goes, ‘Have you two been sleeping together?’

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly: ‘I suspected there was something going on. I have a sixth sense for this’

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

I put the key in the door, then into the house I go. I drop the cases in the hallway, then I tip down to the kitchen with the intention of grabbing a beer

I put the key in the door, then into the house I go. I drop the cases in the hallway, then I tip down to the kitchen with the intention of grabbing a beer

‘That’s the last time we’re ever doing anything together as a family!” Sorcha goes.

And Honor’s like, “Good!” as she slams the cor door. “I can’t believe you’d bring us somewhere with shit WiFi! I should sue you for child neglect!”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.