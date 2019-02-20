‘I loved my friend as a man sometimes loves another man’

Michael Harding: ‘Thank you, Bernard Loughlin, my mentor, elder and guide’

Michael Harding

Bernard Loughlin taught me to write at the cutting edge of terror.

Bernard Loughlin taught me to write at the cutting edge of terror.

There’s nothing worse than sudden death. I remember one morning last October getting a phone call to say that an old friend had died suddenly the previous evening after an accident near his home in the High Pyrenees.

For many years Bernard Loughlin had been the director of the Tyrone Guthrie Centre, an artists retreat in Monaghan. When I went there in 1984 I used to argue with him about religion. Not that I ever defended the ontological guff of metaphysics so popular with official churches, but I did contend that faith was a wholesome act of the imagination. Bernard argued robustly to the contrary. And we both relished our passionate disagreements.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.