There’s nothing worse than sudden death. I remember one morning last October getting a phone call to say that an old friend had died suddenly the previous evening after an accident near his home in the High Pyrenees.

For many years Bernard Loughlin had been the director of the Tyrone Guthrie Centre, an artists retreat in Monaghan. When I went there in 1984 I used to argue with him about religion. Not that I ever defended the ontological guff of metaphysics so popular with official churches, but I did contend that faith was a wholesome act of the imagination. Bernard argued robustly to the contrary. And we both relished our passionate disagreements.