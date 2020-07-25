‘I know none of us should be travelling - but we had a really good think about it and we just thought, Fock it’

Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘Quinta do Farranfore? I’ve never heard of it’

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

‘This year we’re doing the whole, like, Wild Atlantic Way thing?’ Illustration: Alan Clarke

‘This year we’re doing the whole, like, Wild Atlantic Way thing?’ Illustration: Alan Clarke

“Oh my God,” Sorcha goes - this is while we’re sitting in the airport deportures lounge, “what if someone, like, recognises me?”

I’m there, “Sorcha, you’re wearing Ray-Bans, a face mask and a baseball cap. How is anyone going to recognize you?”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.