‘I know none of us should be travelling - but we had a really good think about it and we just thought, Fock it’
Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘Quinta do Farranfore? I’ve never heard of it’
‘This year we’re doing the whole, like, Wild Atlantic Way thing?’ Illustration: Alan Clarke
“Oh my God,” Sorcha goes - this is while we’re sitting in the airport deportures lounge, “what if someone, like, recognises me?”
I’m there, “Sorcha, you’re wearing Ray-Bans, a face mask and a baseball cap. How is anyone going to recognize you?”