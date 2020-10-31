I hear Sorcha go, ‘Ross, I’m just popping out!’ I’m like, ‘Oh, fock!’

When it comes to multi-tasking, there really is no one like my wife. I’m saying that as I watch her expertly corve a pumpkin with one hand and, with the other, deal with a troll on the Dalkey Open Forum.

There’s been quite a bit of comment following Sorcha’s big announcement this morning that, with trick-or-treating discouraged under the Level 5 restrictions, she would instead be posting photographs of our children in their Halloween costumes, along with our bank account details, so that people can give the kids the cash value of the sweets they would have expected to receive pre-pandemic.