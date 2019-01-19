‘How does this sound? The O’Carroll-Kelly Institute of Rugby!’
‘Why is there no O’Carroll-Kelly building?’ the old man goes, referring to UCD
The old man asks me to meet him in his usual Horseshoe Bor. He says he’s got something he wants me to see. When I show up, he’s sitting there with Ronan, drinking what was presumably once a lorge brandy. I notice a big roll of paper – it’s kind of like a map? – on the table in front of them.
“Kicker!” the old man goes. “Wonderful win for Leinster at the weekend, eh? I imagine you took more than a few notes in that famous strategy book of yours!”