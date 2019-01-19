The old man asks me to meet him in his usual Horseshoe Bor. He says he’s got something he wants me to see. When I show up, he’s sitting there with Ronan, drinking what was presumably once a lorge brandy. I notice a big roll of paper – it’s kind of like a map? – on the table in front of them.

“Kicker!” the old man goes. “Wonderful win for Leinster at the weekend, eh? I imagine you took more than a few notes in that famous strategy book of yours!”