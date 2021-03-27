How did a UCD professor become a leading purveyor of misinformation?

Dolores Cahill’s endeavours and comments have created a significant headache for her employer

Conor Gallagher , Jack Power

UCD Prof Dolores Cahill addresses a crowd during an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown rally on November 28th, 2020, in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The return of Prof Dolores Cahill to Dublin in 2003 was regarded as a coup for the Irish scientific community.

At the time it was reported the academic was being “tempted back” from her senior position in the prestigious Max Planck Institute in Germany while the chief of Science Foundation Ireland referred to her as a “superstar” of Irish scientific research.

