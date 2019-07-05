Here’s what is making readers #IrishTimesHappy this week

At least 7,000 people from over 150 different groups with floats and marching bands and colourful costumes participating in the 2019 Dublin Pride Parade. Photograph: Alan Betson

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy.

You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy.

Here is a selection of the responses this week:

The fabulous Pride celebrations, catching up with friends and seeing our capital flying the rainbow flag all over the place gave me a lift - Mary

At the Kaleidoscope festival it made me smile when my three-year-old son said “Dad, can we live here all the time?” as we snuggled to sleep in the tent - Joe

The sun shining and sea swimming. It never fails to make me happy - Julia

Kylie at Glastonbury. The absoloute joy - Jenny

After returning from volunteering in a remote village in Uganda,I was unfortunatly hospitalised in St Luke’s, in Kilkenny. I cannot speak highly enough of all the fantastic staff here! I am so happy to be under their wonderful and loving care. True angels of mercy - Sally

