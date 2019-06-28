Here’s what is making readers #IrishTimesHappy this week
Actor Alejandro Patino, filmmaker John Butler and actor Matt Bomer from the film Papi Chulo pose for a portrait during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Seeing John Butler’s great new film Papi Chulo made me happy – Bob

I found out the gender of our baby this morning which made myself and their dad super happy – Cliodhna

Coffee, chocolate and a quiet house making me happy today. Sometimes it’s the simple things that soothe me – Ursula

Have had my beautiful 14 year old niece to stay. She and my 14yr old daughter are the best of friends. We went for an impromptu walk yesterday evening and were reminded how very beautiful our corner of the world is – Orla

I’ve a tight group of friends (five of us in total) and the loveliest and brightest of us died 12 days ago after a long illness. The rallying of the group, the new care of each other and love we speak of our departed friend is a reminder of the gift of female friendship – Donna

