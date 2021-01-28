Have you lost someone to Covid-19? Share their story

The Lives Lost series in The Irish Times tells the stories of the people behind the numbers

Those who have died in Ireland and among the diaspora led full and cherished lives. The Lives Lost series in The Irish Times tells the stories behind the numbers.

With almost 5,000 people dead on the island to date, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a terrible toll on families across Ireland. But behind that statistic are the stories of mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, sons and daughters - people who lived full and varied lives, and enriched their communities.

Lives Lost, a series of obituaries of those who have died of Covid-19 in Ireland and its diaspora, seeks to tell those stories.

If you would like a family member included in the series, you can tell us about their life using the form below.

Lives Lost: Share your story

Please keep the text under 800 words max, and attach a photograph of the person if you have one. Include as much biographical detail about the person as you can, including dates, names, places, key life events and achievements. Those who would prefer to be interviewed by a journalist can outline the details, and we will follow up by phone. Please include a contact phone number.

The Lost Lives series can be viewed here.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, go here to access the form.

Thank you.

