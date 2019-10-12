Yes, there are many urgent and important things happening in the world. Yes, there is Brexit, climate change and homelessness and the weekend’s sporting fixtures. And you can read about them in all of the other sections because here, we’re going to talk about the British royals.

I have always been quite partial to Harry and Meghan. As some readers will know – along with all of my WhatsApp contacts, some taxi drivers and a few random strangers on trains – I was at* their wedding. (*Standing on the street outside, about half a mile from the church, but it doesn’t do to get bogged down in geographical details. Just ask Boris.)