Grandfather Tully read the paper from Curly Wee to the obituaries and taught me to read

The last eight years of his life were the first eight of mine. My first words were uttered in a mimic of his north Longford drawl

Anne Tully

‘My grandfather Mikey Tully (wearing hat) myself aged two, my mother Mary Tully and my granduncle Patrick Kelly, in Monaghan.’

‘My grandfather Mikey Tully (wearing hat) myself aged two, my mother Mary Tully and my granduncle Patrick Kelly, in Monaghan.’

 

Like Scout Finch, I cannot remember learning to read. My Atticus was my grandfather Mikey Tully. I perched on the arm of the chair as he read the daily paper from Curly Wee to the obituaries

The eldest of eight, he was born in 1896 into a small farm near the top of Cairn Hill, the highest point in Co Longford. The census of 1901 lists the family as Tally and indeed that variation of the name is still in use.

He and four of his brothers were cattle dealers and travelled across Ireland to fairs in Kilrush, Kilmehill, Ennistymon and Killorglin. Successful candidates for this career required quick wits, a good eye for livestock and an aversion to sleep and regular mealtimes.

Mikey Tully met Josephine Kelly at her family guest house in Monaghan. He had bought a pub in Longford some time previously for the princely sum of £240. A legislator of the time decreed that all pubs were to have names. My grandfather met a neighbouring solicitor who suggested that “Tally Ho” had a certain ring to it.

After marriage, my grandfather continued to travel, leaving Josephine to run the pub. Their first son Patrick died in infancy. Josephine was 28 when her son Michael was born. Tragically, she succumbed to a post-partum illness. My grandfather’s grief was compounded by the worry of bringing up his new son.

His brother Tommy had recently married the incomparable Bridie. To her eternal credit, she welcomed the baby to her new home. She raised him as a brother to her three subsequent sons. As a teenager, my father boarded in Newbridge College. After school, he too became a dealer, travelling Ireland buying and selling cattle.

As my father married young, I spent my formative years with my grandfather. The last eight years of his life were the first eight of mine. My first words were uttered in a mimic of his north Longford drawl. Like Scout, I can’t remember when the lines separated into words but the photograph on the kitchen window reminds me daily of the man who taught me to read.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.