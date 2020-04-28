Feel as if you’re drifting in space? I know what that’s like: An astronaut on isolation

Nicole Stott on what three months living on the International Space Station taught her

Nicole Stott

Feel as if you’re drifting in space? Astronaut Nicole Stott says she knows what it's like. Video: NYT

 

We’re more than six weeks into social distancing, and many of us are feeling that time and space have lost all meaning. Perhaps no one understands this better than astronauts, who spend months drifting in isolation.

Astronaut: Nicole Stott on the International Space Station. Photograph: Nasa
Astronaut: Nicole Stott on the International Space Station. Photograph: Nasa

In this New York Times Opinion video the retired Nasa astronaut Nicole Stott reflects on the three months she spent on the International Space Station, far from her husband and seven-year-old son.

Living on the space station, being alone on a spacewalk, watching lightning storms crisscross the planet – all these experiences taught her that we’re all inherently connected, even when we’re physically far away.

In space, crew members had to make individual sacrifices for the survival of the spacecraft and success of the mission – and a safe return home.

“Nothing beats that first hug after landing,” she says.

It’s worth it in the end. – New York Times

Nicole Stott is on Twitter here and Instagram here 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.