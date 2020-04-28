Feel as if you’re drifting in space? I know what that’s like: An astronaut on isolation

We’re more than six weeks into social distancing, and many of us are feeling that time and space have lost all meaning. Perhaps no one understands this better than astronauts, who spend months drifting in isolation.

Astronaut: Nicole Stott on the International Space Station. Photograph: Nasa

In this New York Times Opinion video the retired Nasa astronaut Nicole Stott reflects on the three months she spent on the International Space Station, far from her husband and seven-year-old son.

Living on the space station, being alone on a spacewalk, watching lightning storms crisscross the planet – all these experiences taught her that we’re all inherently connected, even when we’re physically far away.

In space, crew members had to make individual sacrifices for the survival of the spacecraft and success of the mission – and a safe return home.

“Nothing beats that first hug after landing,” she says.

It’s worth it in the end. – New York Times

Nicole Stott is on Twitter here and Instagram here