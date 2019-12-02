David Norris: ‘I hate Fairytale of New York. It’s exasperating and is everlastingly on’

What’s at the top of your Christmas to-do list?

Sending Christmas cards and buying presents.

What do you want Santa to bring this year?

Homes for homeless children.

How do you spend Christmas Day?

Get up early, have a bath, go to communion in St Patrick’s Cathedral, off to lunch with Michael and Abigail Moran – he has been a friend for 70 years plus.

What’s your most memorable Christmas?

The most memorable Christmas Day was when I was a young teenager playing Christmas carols on the organ in St Mary’s Church, Donnybrook, with my friend Cherry Combs. All of a sudden, the organ wheezed and came to a shuddering stop. I thought I had broken it and I was paralysed with guilt so I spent Christmas Day sick in bed after my mother came back and said: “It was most extraordinary, there was no organ today”. Of course, it was just the old bellows had given up in the organ.

What is your favourite Christmas film?

A Christmas Carol – the 1950s version.

Where is the only place you want to be this Christmas?

At home in Ireland.

What song has you rockin’ round the Christmas tree?

Fairytale of New York has me rockin’ round the Christmas tree with exasperation. I hate it and it is everlastingly on.

Who’s your fantasy Christmas dinner guest?

George Michael.

Christmas week – chilled out or stressed to the max?

I am chilled out if I have everything done, stressed to the max if I haven’t.

What Christmas tradition do you keep without fail every year?

Attending the wonderful service of nine lessons and carols in St Patrick’s Cathedral on Christmas Eve.

The most annoying thing about Christmas is . . .

Commercialisation.

What was your favourite Christmas present as a child?

My Christmas stocking that always had tangerines, plasticine and little toys. I never wanted anything. I was always delighted and surprised with what I got.

Which person would you most like to meet under the mistletoe?

Cliff Richard and George Michael.

What have you asked Santa for this year?

Absolutely nothing.