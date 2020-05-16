Sorcha sometimes has that nightmare – you may have had it yourselves – where she’s about to sit an exam and she realises she hasn’t studied for it and can’t answer a single question. Well, for me, that was the actual Leaving Cert.

The second time I failed the thing, my old man – who’s always seen me as some kind of misunderstood genius – decided to, like, appeal my grades. This resulted in me having my F’s in Art and English – my best results – downgraded, to give me a perfect royal flush of NG’s.