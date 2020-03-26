Coronavirus: Ireland urged to stop and applaud those on Covid-19 frontline tonight

There’s a call for a public show of appreciation for workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis at 8pm on Thursday in the Republic.

In the past couple of weeks, France, Spain and India, among other countries, have publicly applauded healthcare workers, to show appreciation for those trying to hold the line against the novel coronavirus known as Covid-19.

Virtual word-of-mouth is spreading a call for people across Ireland to clap tonight for our healthcare workers. Social media messages are being shared, calling for our appreciation for those in the frontline of fighting the coronavirus.

“During these unprecedented times, let us show our true appreciation for all the nurses, doctors, GPs, ambulance crews, carers, support staff, [and] of our health service executives for their ongoing hard work as they continue to fight the Covid-19 virus,” the organisers of the event said.

People are urged in a notice posted by the organisers, which has a HSE logo, to give a big round of applause “from your front doors, gardens, windows, livingroom – wherever!”, to show our appreciation.

And while people need to comply with physical distancing guidelines for the event, singing, dancing or banging saucepans are not banned activities at this time, so loud solidarity and shows of community support will be welcome.

Responding to the event, the HSE said that while it was not an initiative of the health executive, “we are grateful for all efforts to acknowledge and encourage our incredibly hardworking staff at this difficult time”.

TDs will also pause in the Dáil at 8pm to applaud the healthcare workers. On Thursday, to comply with physical distancing protocols, there were only 22 TDs in the Dáil chamber. The TDs will interrupt a debate on emergency coronavirus legislation to applaud.

“Let’s take a moment, together as a nation, to say thank you to the healthcare staff who are working tirelessly during this crisis,” Social Democrat leader Róisín Shortall said, while Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd hoped everyone in the country would join the applause: “We are nothing without our frontline workers. Thank you all for continued commitment and resolve.