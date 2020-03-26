Coronavirus: Ireland stops and applauds those on Covid-19 frontline

People stood outside their homes across the State at 8pm to applaud workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

The Dáil suspended all business for a minute to applaud all frontline workers battling Covid-19.

The 50 TDs and the ushers and Oireachtas officials stood and clapped all the frontline workers.

The suspension followed a call by People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith that they join the national moment to pay tribute to frontline workers.

Joining thousands of people across Ireland, the Dáil paused their debate at 8pm tonight to stand and applaud Ireland's frontline workers.#CourageToCare #StandWithNurses #StandWithMidwives pic.twitter.com/74lC0VwLJU — Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (@INMO_IRL) March 26, 2020

In housing estates across Dublin and elsewhere residents stood and showed their appreciation, with horns honking in several places.

In the past couple of weeks, France, Spain and India, among other countries, have publicly applauded healthcare workers, to show appreciation for those trying to hold the line against the novel coronavirus.

Earlier social media messages were being shared shared, calling everyone who was able to do so to show their appreciation for those working on the frontline during the pandemic.

“During these unprecedented times, let us show our true appreciation for all the nurses, doctors, GPs, ambulance crews, carers, support staff, [and] of our health service executives for their ongoing hard work as they continue to fight the Covid-19 virus,” the organisers of the event said.

And while people needed to comply with physical distancing guidelines for the event, singing, dancing or banging saucepans were not banned activities at this time, so loud solidarity and shows of community support were welcome, they added.

Responding to details of the planned event earlier on Thursday, the HSE said that while it was not an initiative of the health executive, “we are grateful for all efforts to acknowledge and encourage our incredibly hardworking staff at this difficult time”.