Conscious coupling: Gwyneth Paltrow announces marriage on Instagram

Hollywood star posts wedding ring photo after marrying Glee creator Brad Falchuk
Wedding rings: the hands of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk in the actor’s Instagram post

Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared to confirm she has tied the knot with Brad Falchuk, her fiance, by sharing a photograph of the couple’s wedding rings.

The 46-year-old Hollywood actor was reported to have exchanged vows with the Glee cocreator on Saturday. On Sunday she posted a photograph on Instagram of two hands with simple bands on the ring fingers. Paltrow did not caption the shot.

The couple are thought to have married in the Hamptons, on Long Island in the United States, with celebrity guests including Paltrow’s Iron Man costar Robert Downey jnr, the director Steven Spielberg and the actor Cameron Diaz.

Paltrow and Falchuk announced in January that they were set to wed. They told Good Morning America: “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.” Paltrow later shared an image of herself and Falchuk posing on the cover of her magazine Goop, with the headline “In Deep”.

The marriage comes more than four years after Paltrow and Chris Martin, the Coldplay frontman, split after a decade of marriage, a process they called “conscious uncoupling”. Paltrow and Martin have two children together, 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses. – Press Association

Goop: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk on the cover of her magazine
