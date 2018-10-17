The strained looks on the faces of all the grown-ups made me fretful as I stood in the gloom of an autumn evening and waited my turn to pass through the doors from darkness into light. I’d arrived for an open night at a secondary school I’d like my daughter to attend in what I thought was good time and in good spirits but still found myself at the end of a long and anxious line.

Excited children peered through brightly illuminated windows and shouted what they saw to their waiting parents. They marvelled at Bunsen burners flaming in the science lab and cookers making cupcakes in the home economics room and a drum kit being mercilessly beaten in the music room. “They’re making volcanoes in art class,” one child said. “Can we go here, Dad? Can we?”