Christmas parties at the Irish Club in London. The memories come flooding back

I was born in London in July 1953 into an Irish family. My late father, Donal Foley of this parish, was from Ferrybank – highly debated at the time and still today whether it is Kilkenny or Waterford; but, according to my dad’s family, Waterford. My mother, Patricia, is – like her children – born in London to Irish parents. My grandfather Mick Dowling was from Thomastown in Kilkenny and my grandmother Julia was from Wicklow. So we all ended up with Irish names and my uncle taught us children Irish songs. We were just Irish. We were brought up Catholic and we did all the sacraments and my brother was an altar boy. The natural conclusion was that my parents were very involved in the Irish Club in Belgrave Square. Every St Patrick’s Day we trooped to the Irish Club for Irish Dancing and singing Irish songs and tea, and my parents would have a drink with their friends from all parts of Ireland.

Excitement

However, one of the highlights of the year was the summer fancy-dress party. One year, about 1960, my older sister dressed me up as a beatnik carrying a “ban the bomb” placard and I won first prize. The excitement was amazing – I can still remember the thrill of winning. A second highlight was later in the year: the Christmas party held early December. My parents loved this occasion because when they brought us along they met up with their friends from Ireland.

High jinks

The photograph shows the Irish Club Christmas party 1958. I am not in the photo as my twin brother, Donal, and myself were too young to go that year. We were disappointed to stay at home with our granny while my older brother and sister went off to the party very excited and in high jinks going off for the day.

Some children went to the party in fancy dress while other children wore their party clothes. After games, tea was served and we all sat on benches at long tables covered with crackers and we all wore paper crowns, chatting to our friends whose parents were from all counties in Ireland. After tea Santa would arrive and give us all a gift. At the end of the party photos were taken, very often at the Christmas tree. We still have photos in our box at home of those lovely parties when I look at them memories from another era come flooding back.