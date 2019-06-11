Can you take the best photo of the summer? Enter to win a Canon DSLR

The Irish Times has teamed up with Harvey Norman for our Summer Pix 2019 photography competition. Send us your high-resolution photographs of the summer via the electronic form provided to be in with a chance of winning a Canon digital SLR camera.

The overall winner will receive a Canon EOS 2000D. A Canon EOS 4000D will go to the best entry on the theme of Summer of Family. Both cameras are courtesy of Harvey Norman. The photos must be taken in summer 2019 but can be taken using any kind of camera or phone.

Summer Pix 2019: Enter your photographs here

Each Tuesday we’ll publish the best of that week’s photographs, and on August 20th, 2019, we’ll publish the winning photograph. The competition closes on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019.

We regret we cannot respond to each entry, but we will be in touch if your photograph is going to be published. Happy snapping.

Summer Pix 2019: You could win a Canon EOS 2000D or 4000D courtesy of Harvey Norman

COMPETITION TERMS & CONDITIONS