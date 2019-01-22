‘Bikini hiker’ Gigi Wu dies after ravine fall in Taiwan

Her body was found on Monday despite search efforts to find her

Jennifer Cosgrove

 

Taiwanese hiker and social media star, Gigi Wu, has died during a solo trek in Taiwan’s Yushan National Park.

Gigi (36), who was famous for posing in bikinis on mountain summits, fell into a 20m-deep ravine.

Wu managed to call emergency services using a satellite phone on Saturday but, according to Taiwan News, efforts to rescue Wu were hampered by bad weather.

A rescue helicopter attempted to reach the social media star three times before a rescue team was sent out on foot.

Her body was found on Monday. It is thought she died from hypothermia after temperatures had been around freezing on Sunday night.

An experienced hiker, she appeared to use proper equipment and procedure on expeditions.

Photograph: Gigi Wu Facebook
Photograph: Gigi Wu Facebook

Quoted in a 2018 interview in Focus Taiwan, Wu said she first had the idea to pose in the bikini after she lost a bet with her friend.

Her last Facebook post to more than 18,000 followers from January 18th and shows the view from a mountain above the clouds.

Tributes poured in from Wu’s followers following the news of her death.

One fan, Michelle Tang, wrote on Facebook: “Beautiful and brave little G… thank you for letting everyone see your beautiful scenic photos.”

Arrgee Varga Ramsey wrote: “rest in peace ..bucketlist checked,uv lived ur life the way u love.”

Another Senzhong Shaoxian, wrote: “Gigi, thank you for filling us all with happiness - I wish you happy travels.”

